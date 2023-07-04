Chicago Weather: Warm, mostly dry outlook for July 4

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Any plans for a parade, cookout, and fireworks should be good to go for this July 4.

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with the chance for isolated afternoon storms.

Those small chances will diminish for fireworks.

On Wednesday, afternoon storms roll in and there's a chance for severe weather into the evening.

After a cold front that comes through temps fall into the upper 70s and low 80s for the rest of the week.

Stats

Normal- 84

Monday- 88

Sunrise- 5:19 am

Sunset- 8:30 pm

Forecast

Today- Sunny and hot with a high of 90. Chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Tonight- Clearing, a low of 71.

Wednesday- Increasing clouds, hot and humid with a high of 91. Afternoon thunderstorms could be strong or severe.