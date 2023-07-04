Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather: Warm, mostly dry outlook for July 4

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago weather: Warm, mostly dry July 4 forecast
Chicago weather: Warm, mostly dry July 4 forecast 01:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Any plans for a parade, cookout, and fireworks should be good to go for this July 4. 

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with the chance for isolated afternoon storms. 

seven-day.png

Those small chances will diminish for fireworks.

On Wednesday, afternoon storms roll in and there's a chance for severe weather into the evening. 

After a cold front that comes through temps fall into the upper 70s and low 80s for the rest of the week. 

Stats

Normal- 84

Monday- 88

Sunrise- 5:19 am

Sunset- 8:30 pm

Forecast

Today- Sunny and hot with a high of 90. Chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Tonight- Clearing, a low of 71.

Wednesday- Increasing clouds, hot and humid with a high of 91.  Afternoon thunderstorms could be strong or severe.

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 7:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.