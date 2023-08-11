Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe storms Friday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Storms are on the way.
There are several opportunities for storms Friday with risks of severe levels. The main threat is damaging winds during thunderstorms.
The first chance for rain comes late Friday morning.
Another round of storms moves in Friday night and into the early overnight hours as a cold front pushes through.
Sunshine is expected the rest of the weekend.
