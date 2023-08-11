Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe storms Friday

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Storms are on the way. 

There are several opportunities for storms Friday with risks of severe levels. The main threat is damaging winds during thunderstorms. 

screenshot-2023-08-11-at-2-12-18-am.png

The first chance for rain comes late Friday morning. 

Another round of storms moves in Friday night and into the early overnight hours as a cold front pushes through. 

screenshot-2023-08-11-at-2-21-42-am.png

Sunshine is expected the rest of the weekend. 

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 5:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.