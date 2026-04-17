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Severe storms with winds up to 90 mph in Chicago forecast Friday night; flooding, wind damage likely

By
David Yeomans
David Yeomans
Meteorologist
Meteorologist David Yeomans forecasts on CBS News Chicago weekdays at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and reports on the Climate Watch team.
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David Yeomans,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Severe storms that could cause heavy wind damage are in the Chicago weather forecast for Friday night, developing in the evening and lasting late.

Overnight, the National Weather Service upgraded the entire Chicago area's risk of sever weather to three out of five, or an enhanced risk of seeing damaging storms.

The storms, which are expected to have non-tornadic winds from 60 to 90 miles per hour, are expected to develop around or after 6 p.m. and last until about midnight. The areas with the highest risk of major wind damage are to the southwest of the city, along the I-39 corridor. Those areas have the highest wind damage risk we've seen in two years.

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The storms will develop to the west and then move through the Chicago area. Along with wind damage, thunderstorms could drop anywhere from one to three inches of rain, again inundating our already-soaked ground and raising the overall flood risk, as well as creating potential for some flash flooding.

Brief, isolated tornadoes are also possible, as is large hail.

More than 51 million people are under the threat of severe weather tonight from Texas to Wisconsin. In Illinois, the water level of the Des Plaines and Fox rivers are already high and those communities are already dealing with flooding, a situation Friday night's storms will only worsen.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for areas along the Fox River until further notice. 

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