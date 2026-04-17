Tornado reported in Lena, Illinois, west of Rockford, possibly damaging schools with students inside

A tornado touchdown has been reported in Lena, Illinois, about 48 miles west of Rockford, part of a massive storm system that is barreling toward Chicago Friday afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued for Lena at 4:45 p.m. CT, the National Weather Service said. Video from a livestream in Lena shows the massive, rotating storm descending on the town.

Damage has been reported, the NWS said.

Radio traffic from public safety officials in Stephenson County said the National Weather Service contacted them about a large and "extremely dangerous" tornado just west of Lena, and a short time later discussing "quite a bit" of damage.

According to the radio traffic, there were reports that part of the roof came off Lena High School and also at the elementary school, which had students in them at the time the storm hit.

No injuries were reported, and the students were kept safe inside as the storm passed over, but the radio conversation discusses "fairly extensive damage" to the exteriors.

School officials and Lena officials have not yet released any official details about the extent of the storm damage. The NWS said another round of storms with damaging wind and the potential for tornadoes is headed toward Lena and Stephenson County, and is expected to be strongest between 6 p.m. ad 6:15 p.m. CT.

Stephenson County, including the Lena area: More storms on the way with a damaging wind threat and embedded circulations for potential tornadoes. These will surge in 6-6:15 PM. If outside, please prepare to take shelter soon, and stay aware of warnings! #ILwx — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) April 17, 2026

Lena is about 120 miles west of Chicago. The same storm system that produced this tornado is expected to arrive in the city's western suburbs in the early evening hours.