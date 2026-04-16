People living along Des Plaines River prepare for flooding with more rain in the forecast

The Des Plaines River has seen near-record flooding in northwest suburban Des Plaines, and officials fear levels could reach major flood stage this weekend with more rain in the forecast.

As of Thursday afternoon, the river was running at 15 feet and almost 10 inches near Des Plaines, about five feet below the record, but after recent storms and more rain expected on Friday, the river is expected to rise further.

Crews filled sandbags at the Des Plaines Public Works building and handed them out all morning and afternoon on Thursday as the city prepares for flooding along the Des Plaines River over the next couple of days.

Low-lying areas have already been covered in water, including the old Methodist Campground in Des Plaines.

About 15 miles away in Lincolnshire, homeowners used to flooding also were getting ready for the river to rise.

Jean Muzik and her family have been through this before. In 1986, their home flooded so badly, they decided to raise their house three feet off its foundation.

"We're thinking, by tomorrow, the garage will be flooded, but we'll have everything of value or that we don't want to get ruined will be up on tables," Muzik said.

People who live along the Des Plaines River are used to this routine, but they're still closely watching the water. The river is expected to crest near 17 feet on Saturday.

Flooding is also a concern along the Fox River, where a flood warning is in effect until further notice in Kane, Kendall, Lake, and McHenry counties.

The Fox River was at 13.5 feet in St. Charles as of Thursday afternoon, and expected to remain near flood stage for the next several days, with flooding threatening parking lots at city hall and Boy Scout Island. Flooding is also threatening the Fox River Trail at St. Mary Park.