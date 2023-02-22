Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain, freezing rain possible

By Ed Curran

Chicago First Alert Weather: Heavy rain Wednesday, ice concerns
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain may impact your morning commute. 

CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran is watching for heavy rain that could trigger flooding along with freezing rain that could lead to ice accumulation. 

An Ice Storm Warning will take effect for McHenry County starting at 6 a.m. and continuing through 6 a.m. Thursday. A half inch of ice can collect and impact power lines, tree branches and pedestrians walking. 

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect from 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday for Lake, northern Cook, DuPage, Kane and DeKalb counties. 

Heaviest rain this afternoon and evening. Here's a timeline:

4 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Increasing rain and sleet with some freezing rain possible, especially north an west of Chicago. 

9 a.m. to noon: Persistent rain mixed with sleet with isolated downpours.

Noon to 6 p.m.: Widespread downpours, thunder and lighting. 

The intensity should decrease by 8 p.m.

Thursday will be partly sunny with warmer conditions. 

First published on February 22, 2023 / 5:25 AM

