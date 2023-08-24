Chicago Weather Alert: Extreme heat continues for 1 more day
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The extreme heat continues.
The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m.
Thursday's temperatures will be near 100 degrees with feels-like temperatures reaching 115 degrees.
By the end of the day there's a limited a chance for a brief storm.
Cooler and less humid conditions are ahead Friday with temperatures in the low 80s.
