Chicago Weather Alert: Extreme heat continues for 1 more day

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The extreme heat continues. 

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m.

heat-index-forecast-2.png

Thursday's temperatures will be near 100 degrees with feels-like temperatures reaching 115 degrees. 

5-panel-daypart-today-12.png

By the end of the day there's a limited a chance for a brief storm.

Cooler and less humid conditions are ahead Friday with temperatures in the low 80s. 

First published on August 24, 2023 / 5:38 AM

