Chicago suburb of Dolton dips into "TIF" money for payroll, freezes credit card spending

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dolton's dire financial situation was addressed at another fiery village board meeting on Monday night.

Officials revealed they've had to dip into Tax Increment Financing fees to pay public-sector employees. They also approved some layoffs, including placing Deputy Police Chief Lewis Lacey on administrative leave.

"It's unfortunate, but we have to make these decisions so we can make payroll," Trustee Brittney Norwood said.

The board also froze credit card spending. This means only the director or administrative services can use the village credit card on approved expenses. Only $5,000 can be spent at a time.

Along with the financial issues, the village's embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard ordered residents in the viewing gallery to pass through metal detectors, after they'd already taken their seats.

As the meeting became heated, attendees were led out.

Henyard lashed out at those investigating her and well as the media.

"You guys have bills on the list as it relates to political issues. And you guys know you can't use it for political bills," She said. "Remember they say we ain't got no money, but they got money for a lawyer. Remember that."

Lori Lightfoot's investigation

Lightfoot in April agreed to investigate claims that Henyard misused public funds. After Lightfoot tried to speak from the crowd during June's village board meeting things quickly started to get chaotic.

In an email read during July's meeting, Lightfoot wrote she is making "consistent progress" digging into the accusations that Henyard misused village money.

Henyard has repeatedly denied those claims.

The FBI is conducting an investigation at Dolton Village Hall, although they haven't elaborated on who is being investigated.