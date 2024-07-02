Activist taken away in handcuffs after confronting Andrew Holmes at Dolton board meeting

Man taken away in handcuffs after confronting Andrew Holmes at Dolton board meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was taken away in handcuffs after a board meeting in Dolton on Monday night.

This comes nearly a month after another chaotic village board meeting.

Clash with Andrew Holmes

During the meeting Monday night, activist Jedidiah Brown walked from the podium over to village trustee Andrew Holmes. An officer pushed Brown away while Holmes was stopped from walking over to him.

Brown was eventually pulled out of the meeting by officers.

A former Dolton employee filed a civil lawsuit claiming Holmes sexually assaulted her while attending a conference for the village in Las Vegas in May of last year. He has not been criminally charged.

Holmes was fired from the nonprofit Chicago Survivors crime victim advocacy group, after the accusation.

Firefighters' union contract



Members of Local 3766, the firefighters' union, also spoke up at Monday night's meeting.

"Since 2020 the village has chose not to settle a contract and refused to bargain with us, Local 3766 President Adam Farej said. "They have ignored our requests to reach an agreement and resolve the current situation going on within the fire department."

The union also claimed money, taken out of their paychecks, has not been put into their retirement funds. They also add their health insurance premiums are not being paid by the village, which has led to claims being denied or sent to collections.

Update on Lori Lightfoot's investigation

During the meeting, there was also an update on former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Lightfoot in April agreed to investigate claims that Henyard misused public funds. After Lightfoot tried to speak from the crowd during June's village board meeting things quickly started to get chaotic.

In an email read during Monday night's meeting, Lightfoot wrote she is making "consistent progress" digging into the accusations that Henyard misused village money.

Henyard has repeatedly denied those claims.

The FBI is conducting an investigation at Dolton Village Hall, although they haven't elaborated on who is being investigated.