CPD Supt. Larry Snelling credits new Crime Gun Intelligence Center amid sharp drop in violent crime

Despite horrific crime scenes like the deadly mass shooting in River North last week, violent crime is down in Chicago compared to last year.

Data tracked by CBS News Chicago shows aggravated assaults, aggravated batteries, arsons, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, robberies, and homicides so far in 2025 are all down significantly compared to the same point in 2024.

Homicides are down more than 30%, aggravated assaults are down 16%, aggravated batteries are down 15%, arsons are down 26%, burglaries are down 21%, motor vehicle thefts are down 28%, and robberies are down 34%.

crime_category 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Aggravated Assault 2090 2688 2821 2917 2871 2861 3293 3366 3617 3852 3221 Aggravated Battery 3244 3768 3730 3525 3633 3738 3749 3437 3778 3904 3322 Arson 199 254 236 167 163 268 250 189 250 250 186 Burglary 5661 6165 6304 5424 4429 4514 2613 3472 3580 3645 2891 Criminal Sexual Assault 885 944 988 982 947 764 842 900 914 849 838 Homicide 216 333 333 264 246 342 341 325 312 274 189 Motor Vehicle Theft 4695 5066 5504 4738 4354 4205 4483 6271 14509 10973 7848 Robbery 4031 5139 5343 4586 3633 3471 3231 3864 4441 4432 2936 Theft 26216 27955 29589 30070 28943 20718 17003 24216 26663 28264 27320 Total 47237 52312 54848 52673 49219 40881 35805 46040 58064 56443 48751

"It's a great sign that crime is going down. Obviously, we still have a lot of work to do," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said.

Asked what technology Chicago police have been using that has helped bring crime down, Snelling said the new Crime Gun Intelligence Center – launched in the Spring of 2024 – has helped police coordinate with federal, state, and other local law enforcement, and make a big impact on crime.

"The CGIC center is something that's pretty new," Snelling said.

The center brings together Chicago police, Cook County prosecutors, Cook County Sheriff's deputies, ATF agents, federal prosecutors, Homeland Security investigators, FBI agents, DEA agents, the U.S. Secret Service, Illinois State Police, and a handful of other agencies under one roof to help process evidence – including ballistics and DNA – and get results back faster than ever.

"The difference in time could be multiple months, even up to a year," Snelling said.

When it comes to homicides, the drop so far this year has Chicago with the fewest homicides through the end of June than at any point in the past decade. Of those 191 people killed, police have made 44 arrests related to their cases.

Robberies also have reached a 10-year low in Chicago so far this year.

While there remains a feeling among some in Chicago that crime is not down, Snelling said "messaging is the key" to bridging the gap between perception and reality.

"If people don't feel safe, then in their minds they aren't safe. So we have to work on that perception to let people know that we're out there, we're out there to make sure that they're safe, and that we're working across the board, especially with them also to make sure that the city is safe," he said.

Making people feel safe with fewer officers on the street is a challenge. While there are currently almost 12,000 sworn police officers on the force, about 200 more than two years ago, Snelling said CPD has thousands fewer officers than around 10 years ago.

"But we're making the best of what we have, and this is why we are utilizing all of our partners. We're working across borders, we're working with our federal agencies to help reduce violent crime, and we're a lot more strategic about how we deploy our resources," he said.

Overtime sometimes helps make up the difference. CPD has spent less on overtime this year than last. Snelling hopes the latest crime data stays on the same downward track.

"What we have a tendency to do a times is focus on the negative. I want our officers to focus on the positive," he said.

Chicago's drop in crime comes even in the face of a mass shooting last week at a restaurant and lounge in the River North neighborhood, which left four people dead and 14 others wounded. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

"When someone shows up to a large gathering and opens fire on a crowd, they're not necessarily looking to open fire on that particular crowd. There may be someone within that crowd that they're looking for, but they really don't care about the other people who are there. So all you need in a large gathering is one person that someone is looking to harm," Snelling said.

While police are worried about possible retaliation, Snelling said investigators don't believe the restaurant where the shooting happened was specifically targeted.

"There's always a concern about retaliation. We're not concerned about the retaliation at that location. That location was something where it was a venue that was rented out. So the retaliation, if there is any, we wouldn't see at that location, because they were down there for a gathering, one-time thing, and that's not a location that's frequented by the individuals who were part of that," Snelling said.