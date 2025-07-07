$10,000 reward offered for information in River North mass shooting that killed 4, wounded 14

Cook County Crime Stoppers announced Monday that they are offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to arrests in a mass shooting that left four people dead and 14 wounded outside the Artis Restaurant and Lounge in Chicago's River North neighborhood last week.

Chicago police said around 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, a dark vehicle drove past the building at 311 W. Chicago Ave., and three people from inside the vehicle fired shots into a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk.

The crowd was said to be leaving Artis Lounge following an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.

The victims injured in the shooting range in age from 21 to 32 years old. Of the injured, two were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, two were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, three were taken to Stroger Hospital and six were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in conditions ranging from good to critical. Four of the injured are in serious to critical condition, according to Chicago police.

Two men who were shot were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified them as 25-year-old Leon Andrew Henry and 23-year-old Devonte Terrell Williamson. Two women — identified by the Medical Examiner's office as 26-year-old Aviance King and 27-year-old Taylor Walker — were both shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they died.

Police said the shooting was a targeted attack, with some of the victims among Mello Buckzz's inner circle.

Chicago Police Belmont Area detectives are investigating, and have urged witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.

"This case is a top priority," Paul Rutherford, Chairman of Cook County Crime Stoppers, said in a news release. "We are committed to supporting the Chicago Police Department and ensuring the community knows there is a safe and anonymous way to help bring justice to the victims and their families. Anyone with information can call our Hotline at 1-800-535-STOP (7867)."

In addition to that hotline, anyone with information can submit a tip at CPDTIP.com or email TIPS@CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org. Crime Stoppers noted that tipsters need not give their names, and a code number will be issued to claim any eligible reward.

contributed to this report.