Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston remembered a year after her murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday marked one year since Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston was shot and killed during a robbery attempt outside her Avalon Park neighborhood home.

Her family, friends and colleagues gathered Monday night to honor her memory. A large crowd gathered at the Calumet (5th) District police station, at 727 E. 111th St. in Pullman, out of which Officer Preston worked.

Preston was killed early on Saturday, May 6, during a robbery outside her home in the Avalon Park neighborhood. The 24-year-old had just finished her shift when police said four people tried to rob her just steps from her door.

Following the ceremony, Preston's family led a balloon release – and helped dedicate a garden planted in Preston's honor outside the police station.

Chicago Police

"I know she'd be proud of how we continue to keep her name and memory alive," said Officer Preston's mother, Dionne Mhoon. "This is my new mission in life – the quest for a better tomorrow."

Among those in attendance for the ceremony honoring Preston were the mother and brother of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, who was shot and killed a week ago Sunday. The officer's brother, Emiliano Huesca Jr., said the family was there to honor the memories of Officer Preston, Officer Huesca, and Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in March of last year.

"I just want everyone know, there's been negative views of the police, but these three people – I didn't know them personally, but I know my brother personally, and I knew my brother always carried himself with integrity, and always wanted to show a good face about the police. When he would be in an interaction with anyone, he would always be like. 'Why are you doing this?' He was very compassionate," said Officer Huesca's brother, "so I just hope this doesn't happen anymore to any other cops, and that people know what these people are people with regular lives and families."

Preston was just days away from receiving her master's degree at Loyola University at the time of the murder.

Jakwon Buchanan, Joseph Brooks, Trevell Breeland, and Jaylen Frazier, all face multiple felony charges in the officer's killing, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and burglary. Frazier is charged as an adult.