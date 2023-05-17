Funeral service for Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston

Funeral service for Chicago Police Officer Areanah Prestonget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A memorial service will be held Wednesday for Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston, who was shot and killed in a robbery near her home a week ago Saturday.
The funeral service for Officer Preston is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 W. 95th St.
Visitation for Officer Preston was held Tuesday at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.
Preston was killed early on Saturday, May 6, during a robbery outside her home in the Avalon Park neighborhood.
The 24-year-old had just finished her shift in the Calumet (5th) District when police said four people tried to rob her just steps from her door.
Preston was on the force for three years and was working her way up. Friends and colleagues told CBS 2 there was something about her presence that made them instantly like her.
Last weekend, she should have walked across the stage to receive her master's degree, but instead, her family had to accept the huge accomplishment for her.
Officer Preston's funeral will be carried live on CBS 2 and on our digital steaming platform, CBS News Chicago.