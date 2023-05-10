Chicago police to provide update on investigation into murder of officer Areanah Preston

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Police Department is expected to "provide an update" on the investigation in to the murder of CPD officer Areanah Preston.

Police will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

A police source said on Monday that Chicago police had detained several people as investigators try to determine what led to the fatal shooting.

The source said charges of armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle had been filed against some of the suspects. One more man has been identified as a suspect and remains at large.

As investigators build the case, the source said those detained are connected somehow to Officer Preston's killing.

Other law enforcement sources, however, have said no charges have been filed in the case.

Preston, 24, was shot around 1:42 a.m. on Saturday in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

An arriving officer rendered aid, placed her into the back of a squad car, and took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

After the desperate attempt to save her life, a police source tells CBS 2 she died from multiple gunshot wounds above the breast.