Chicago police helicopter finds teddy bear stolen during downtown teen takeover

A teddy bear stolen during the downtown Chicago teen takeover Friday was found thanks to some help from a police helicopter.

A spokesperson from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory said around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Loop, a group of teenagers went into the company's new store at 3. N. State Street in Chicago and grabbed Truffles the Teddy Bear from the front window. Then they ran off.

The spokesperson said they got away on the CTA Red Line, but Chicago police were able to track them to the 35th Street Station where they used a helicopter to help find the huge missing teddy bear.

Truffles was found after about an hour, the spokesperson said, and returned to his shop.

Chicago police said two teenagers, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor theft and cited for trespassing for riding the CTA without paying.

Teen takeovers have been a topic of hot conversation the Chicago area. Two over the weekend in the South Loop and Marquette Park drew a CPD response, but no arrests were made and there didn't appear to be any damage caused. At the end of March, a teen takeover in Hyde Park badly damaged cars and resulted in one girl facing weapons charges.

The week before, large crowds of teenagers took over Chicago streets in the Loop, resulting in two dozen curfew violation citations and eight arrests. Second Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said at least one person was sent to a hospital for an injury stemming from a fight during the takeover.

Hopkins has been behind more than one measure that would have introduced snap teen curfews for downtown Chicago. His first proposal, which allowed just 30 minutes' notice of temporary teen curfews ordered by police, was vetoed by Mayor Johnson.

A revamped measure introduced in December 2025 would allow the Chicago police superintendent to issue a curfew for minors with 12 hours' notice, after consulting the deputy mayor for community safety. The City Council delayed a vote on that measure in January after last-minute changes.