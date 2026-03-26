Large crowds take over downtown Chicago streets in situation alderman calls out of control

Large crowds and lots of flashing police lights filled the Loop Wednesday night.

Police have released little information about what happened, but video shows a heavy law enforcement presence, and at least a few people being put in handcuffs.

Video submitted to the Citizen app shows a group milling about near Wabash Avenue and Randolph Street. The video does not make clear what the group is doing, but sirens are heard in the background.

Chicago police officers, Cook County Sheriff's deputies, and Chicago firefighters responded to the scene. A few people were seen being put into handcuffs, and someone was also seen being wheeled away on a stretcher.

Another person is seen washing their eyes out with water.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) called the situation "out of control," and said it only calmed down once curfew was ordered.

Community activist Sandie Norman offered commentary on Facebook Live during the takeover.

"I'm just trying to figure out where are all the outreach people, all the people who are on TV with the mayor, all the violence prevention people?" Norman said. "This is what's going on down here in the city of Chicago. Only people I see out here are Chicago police trying to maintain control down here and kids."

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling has praised Norman's work in the past.

Norman said she saw hundreds of young people on the streets Wednesday night with no structured activities and no safe place to go.

She pointed out that Mayor Brandon Johnson fired his deputy mayor of community safety, Garien Gatewood, a week ago.

It is worth noting that Chicago Public Schools are on spring break this week.