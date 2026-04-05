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2 separate street takeovers held in Marquette Park, South Loop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police had to bust up a pair of street takeovers early Sunday morning.

The first happened around 12:30 a.m. in Marquette Park.

A video posted online shows drivers doing donuts in the middle of 71st and Western, with dozens of people lined up on the street to watch. At one point, fireworks were also set off.

Then, about two hours later, the second one occurred in the South Loop.

Residents in the area posted videos online showing drivers peeling out at Cermak and Michigan.

Chicago police responded to both scenes, but no one was arrested, and no reports were generated.

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