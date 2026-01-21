Chicago City Council to weigh revamped teen curfew proposal

The Chicago City Council was set to hold its first meeting of the year on Wednesday, and a renewed push for a curfew aimed at preventing so-called teen takeovers is among the items on the agenda.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) introduced a revamped teen curfew measure for downtown Chicago in December. The revamped measure would allow the Chicago police superintendent to issue a curfew for minors with 12 hours' notice, after consulting the deputy mayor for community safety.

This push came in the wake of a shooting downtown in November. A 14-year-old boy named Armani Floyd was killed in a mass shooting after the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park.

Supporters said earlier curfew enforcement could help prevent violence, while critics argue it may be tough to enforce and simply shift gatherings elsewhere.

"If this policy advances, clear warnings provided with ample notice will defuse dangerous gatherings from occurring," Ald. Hopkins said in a statement. "I am hopeful we do not have to contend with another mayoral veto halting it."

A previous teen curfew proposal, which allowed just 30 minutes' notice, was vetoed by Mayor Johnson. The mayor said giving officers the right to sweep young people off the street could spark lawsuits and damage the relationship with the community.

Another ordinance under consideration would require social media companies to take down posts about teen gatherings that are flagged by the city. This ordinance was proposed by Ald. William Hall (6th).

Also to be dealt with at the meeting are some settlements involving incidents with police.

The largest proposal is $22 million for the family of a man killed in a 2023 car crash.

City attorneys recommended the settlement with the family of 25-year-old Angel Eduardo Alvarez Montesinos, who was killed on June 16, 2023, when a Hyundai fleeing from police in a high-speed chase crashed into his Honda in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road.

The agreement calls for taxpayers to cover $20 million of the settlement, with the city's insurance company paying $2 million.

The City Council meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.