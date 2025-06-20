Watch CBS News
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoes "snap curfew" ordinance passed by city council

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has officially vetoed the "snap curfew" ordinance narrowly passed by the city council earlier this week.

The controversial ordinance aimed to allow Chicago police to declare a curfew on as little as 30 minutes' notice in an effort to curb teen takeovers.

The measure was approved by a 27-22 vote in the council after months of debate on how the city should try to curb the large youth gatherings that have sometimes turned violence. Supporters would need 34 votes to override the mayor's veto.

In his veto letter to the city clerk, Johnson wrote, "At a time when violent crime continues to trend down in the City of Chicago, it is critical that we continue our investments in community safety strategies that have a proven track record of success. In two short years, we have seen a measurable, sustained decline in crime and violence in our city."

The letter goes on to say that the mayor's administration will continue to partner with community organizations, businesses and philanthropists to invest in youth jobs, safe spaces and menta health care along with effective policing.

The letter will be read at the July 16 council meeting.

Before the council vote,18 members of the Progressive Caucus urged the mayor to veto the ordinance, all but guaranteeing Johnson will have to votes to uphold his veto.


