Ald. Brian Hopkins introduced revamped teen curfew measure for Chicago's downtown

A revamped teen curfew proposal is also getting new attention.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) introduced the measure on Wednesday, following November's downtown shooting. A 14-year-old was killed in a mass shooting after the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park.

The revamped measure would allow the Chicago police superintendent to issue the curfew with 12 hours' notice, after consulting the deputy mayor for community safety.

Supporters said earlier curfew enforcement could help prevent violence, while critics argue it may be tough to enforce and simply shift gatherings elsewhere.

"They should just have better places to go. Better places for y'all to push them instead of, you know, forcing them to go home. Clearly, they don't want to go home, so give them somewhere good or somewhere fun to be," said Isaiah Williams

The previous proposal, which allowed just 30 minutes' notice, was vetoed by Mayor Johnson. He said giving officers the right to sweep young people off the street could spark lawsuits and damage the relationship with the community.