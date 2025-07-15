Chicago Park District says accused Douglass Park shooter Charles Leto had previous conflicts with visitors, staff

Organization calls for changes at Chicago Park District after lifeguard charged with shooting teens

The Chicago Park District said their internal investigation of a lifeguard charged with murder for shooting two teen boys, one fatally, in Douglass Park in June revealed some previous conflicts with visitors and staff.

Charles Leto, 55, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting a 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy in Douglass Park on June 26. The 15-year-old boy died. He was identified as Marjay Dotson.

The 14-year-old was critically injured and underwent surgery, and is recovering. His family identified him as Jeremy Herred.

Police said Dotson was shot in the back and Herred was shot in the neck. The shooting happened moments after the Douglass Park pool, where Leto worked as a lifeguard, closed on June 26.

The day after the shooting, the park district launched its own internal review. They said Leto passed all required background checks, and that a February 2023 incident in which he shot two dogs didn't come up during the hiring process because it did not result in an arrest or charges.

The district also said Leto had been involved in several "verbal altercations" with staff and patrons at Douglass Park. They said they managed the altercations at the local level by talking to Leto, and did not formally document them or track them in the central personnel system.

Officials also said Leto did not tell them about any concerns for his or others' safety in the days leading up to the shooting.

Leto was placed on emergency unpaid suspension the day after the shooting, then resigned. The park district said he has been placed on their Ineligible for Rehire list.

The district said this review revealed "significant weaknesses" in employee oversight, communication and documentation that they will now take steps to address. Those steps will include centralizing the tracking of verbal warnings, patron complaints and employee coaching to better detect response and escalation if needed; expanded safety training; a new fixed-post security officer at Douglass Park; and community-led safety planning.

The Chicago Park District also said they continue to fully support Leto's prosecution.

Leto remains held in custody as he awaits trial.

