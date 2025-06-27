Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy dies after shooting in park on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A 15-year-old boy died after a shooting at a park in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Thursday night. 

Around 7 p.m., Chicago police said two teens, 14 and 15 years old, were in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Street when a man they did not know approached and fired shots. 

The 14-year-old was shot in the neck, and the 15-year-old was shot in the back. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. 

Police confirmed the 15-year-old later died at the hospital. 

The victims have not been identified. 

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

