Chicago Park District lifeguard charged with killing teen, shooting cousin of Laquan McDonald near Douglass Park pool

A Chicago Park District lifeguard has been charged with murder and attempted murder, after shooting two teenagers – including a cousin of Laquan McDonald – near the Douglass Park swimming pool on Thursday.

Charles Leto, 55, has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The Chicago Park District has confirmed Leto is a Park District employee, and a Chicago Fire Department source has confirmed he is a lifeguard.

Police have said two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were in the park around 7 p.m. Thursday near the pool and basketball court in the 1500 block of South Sacramento Street, moments after the pool closed, when Leto shot them.

The 14-year-old was shot in the neck, and the 15-year-old was shot in the back, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The family of the 14-year-old confirmed that he made it out of surgery, but is still fighting for his life. They also confirmed that he is the cousin of Laquan McDonald, who was shot and killed by police in 2014.

The 15-year-old later died. He has been identified as Marjay Dotson by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A Chicago Fire Department source said Leto is a Chicago Park District lifeguard who was fixing a bike before he sprang up and began shooting. What caused him to shoot remains unclear.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Park District Superintendent Carlos Ramirez Rosa, and Ald. Monique Scott met with staff and campers at the park Friday morning.

The Park District released a statement saying in part:

"The Chicago Park District is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred at Douglass Park. We continue to cooperate with the Chicago Police Department as they conduct their active investigation. The Park District has made the decision to close Douglass Park pool today out of care and respect for the park staff and community members impacted by yesterday's events. The District is working with the Chicago Department of Public Health to offer crisis support services to the park staff and residents of the surrounding community."

Leto was due to appear in court on Sunday.

