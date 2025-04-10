The 24th annual Chicago Palestine Film Festival starts Saturday at the Gene Siskel Film Center in downtown Chicago.

The festival is run by an independent organization that exhibits and promotes films by Palestinian filmmakers and about Palestine.

Zeana Badawi, outreach lead for the festival, and Jameelah Shelo, producer of "Khsara," one of the films featured in this year's lineup, sat down with CBS News Chicago to discuss the festival, its selection process, and its role as the longest Palestinian film festival in the world. They also discussed the short documentary "Khsara," the screening of which kicks off this year's festival.

Several showings are already sold out, but to see the full festival screening lineup and purchase tickets for showings, click here.