After 125 years, last mass held at Our Lady of Lourdes in Chicago

Last mass held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After 125 years, the last mass is now in the books at Our Lady of Lourdes in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

Longtime parishioners were in attendance at the church on Ashland near Lawrence.

Several people who oppose closing the church held a peaceful rally after the mass.

It's unclear what will happen to the structure, which held its first mass in 1892.

Most members have said they intend to attend mass at Saint Mary of the Lake Parish.

The Chicago Archdiocese released a statement saying in part, "Despite numerous efforts to increase participation at the Sunday Masses over the last few years, Mass attendance has steadily dropped. This is a very difficult moment, but the parish life cannot end when a church building closes."