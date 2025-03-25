Watch CBS News
Chicago news helicopter makes emergency landing on golf course

A Chicago local news helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

NBC 5 Chicago said a cockpit warning light came on in the station's helicopter, indicating an engine problem. Elgin Fire Chief Rob Cagann said the engine problem specifically involved overheated oil temperature. 

The pilot of the Sky 5 chopper made a precautionary landing at the Wing Park golf course.

"They were able to find Wing Park here to be able to put it down safely without any incident," said Cagann.

No one on board or on the golf course was hurt.

Cagann noted that the emergency landing of the chopper was a very unusual incident, as there is no airport in Elgin.

The NBC helicopter was flying over Elgin along with others — including CBS Skywatch — as a car was pulled from the Fox River. The car belonged to Karen Schepers, who has been missing since 1983.

