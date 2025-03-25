Divers return to Fox River to recover car belonging to missing woman Karen Schepers

Investigators and divers are heading back to the Fox River in Elgin, Illinois, on Tuesday to recover a vehicle they believe belongs to Karen Schepers, a woman who disappeared 42 years ago.

Elgin police and the nonprofit Chaos Divers found the car in the river on Monday near the Slade Avenue boat launch using sonar technology.

Divers plan to return to the river on Tuesday to remove the car from the river. Police have not said if there were any human remains in the car.

Investigators believe Schepers might have driven into the water when she went missing.

It was April 16, 1983, when the 23-year-old woman disappeared. She was last seen at a bar in Carpentersville at a party with her co-workers, and she never made it home.

After 42 years, investigators from the Elgin Police Department continued their search yesterday along the banks of the Fox River. A nonprofit group called Chaos Divers assisted using sonar technology.

After hours of searching, crews believe they located Schepers' bright yellow 1980 Toyota Celica in the river. The car had Illinois license plate XP8919 — the same one as Schepers' car.

Her brother said he remembers their father searching for her by plane after she went missing, but he doesn't remember investigators doing as much as they are today to find his sister.

"There's no good outcome to this, I don't think, or not 100% good, but one outcome would be better than all the scenarios that I can imagine," Gary Schepers said.

Gary said, regardless of what investigators find when they pull out the car, there is no good outcome in his sister's case after 42 years.