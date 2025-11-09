Chicago man charged with stealing ambulance from hospital, leading police on chase through West Side

Chicago police announced on Sunday that a man was charged with allegedly stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase on the city's West Side last week.

Lamont Hill, 59, of Chicago, was charged with multiple felonies including aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to government property between $500-$10,000, vehicular hijacking, possessing a stolen vehicle, kidnapping with force or threat of force, attempted disarming of a peace officer, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated reckless driving, aggravated fleeing causing bodily injury, aggravated fleeing causing $300 of property damage, and evading police.

Hill was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, allegedly stole an ambulance from Loretto Hospital. While in the ambulance, he was involved in a traffic accident, hitting two Chicago police vehicles.

During this incident, an officer discharged their firearm in the direction of the suspect. No one was hit by gunfire.

It was further alleged that Hill continued to flee, hitting multiple vehicles on the roadway and a marked CPD squad vehicle.

He was quickly placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.

Hill is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

