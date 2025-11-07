Driver steals ambulance from Loretto Hospital, leads police on chase through West Side

A driver led Chicago police on a wild chase through the West Side Friday afternoon after stealing an ambulance from Loretto Hospital.

Cicero police said three paramedics were taking a patient to Loretto Hospital in the city's Austin neighborhood around 4 p.m. One was paramedic was still inside the hospital, the second was standing by the ambulance's back door, and the third was inside the vehicle as a patient was being escorted out of Loretto by security. That patient ran to the driver's side door of the ambulance, jumped inside and drove away with the third paramedic still in thhe back.

The paramedic was able to jump out of the ambulance about two blocks away, Cicero police said.

The paramedic who had been standing by the ambulance called 911 immediately, Cicero police said, allowing Chicago police to quickly respond and give chase.

The driver then led police on a chase through the city's West Side. At one point, police were able to stop and box in the ambulance near Jackson and Central, but the driver barricaded himself in the ambulance and rammed into squad cars to escape again. There are reports police opened fire on the driver when he rammed the squad cars, but there are no reports of any vehicles or people being struck by gunfire.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed they are investigating the shots fired.

Police continued to pursue the driver until they caught up to him at Cicero and Chicago Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood. The ambulance crashed into an oncoming civilian vehicle as it approached the intersection and police converged on it. At least a dozen officers took the driver down and placed him into custody.

Several people have been seen being taken to ambulances from the area, though it was not clear if any of them were significantly injured or if they were just being checked out as a precaution. A Chicago police officer was also taken into an ambulance for treatment, but did not appear to be seriously injured.

Chicago police have not yet released any details about the theft, chase, or suspect. Cicero police said the ambulance is in CPD's possession and is considered a crime scene during the investigation.