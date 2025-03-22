Chicago man charged in shooting that killed 8-year-old boy, wounded 5-year-old boy in Grand Crossing

A man has been charged in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy and wounded a 5-year-old boy in the Grand Crossing neighborhood this week.

Derrick Taylor, 32, was arrested and charged with one felony count of child endangerment and one felony count of possession of a weapon.

Chicago police said he was arrested on Thursday at the home in the 1400 block of East 71st Place.

The gunfire went off at 5:22 p.m. on Wednesday. Soon afterward, a 911 call brought the Chicago fire and police departments to the block.

Investigation into the incident revealed a bullet hit the 8-year-old in his head. He was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he died. The youngest boy was grazed by a bullet, also in the head. He was also taken to Comer in good condition.

It was not clear where the children were when the gun went off.

Taylor is to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

