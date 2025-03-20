8-year-old boy dead, 5-year-old boy hurt by gunshots in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

Child under 10 shot on Chicago's South Side

Child under 10 shot on Chicago's South Side

Child under 10 shot on Chicago's South Side

An 8-year-old boy is dead, and a 5-year-old boy was wounded, when they both suffered gunshots in a home in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side late Thursday.

The incident happened at 5:22 p.m. at 1421 E. 71st Pl., near Dorchester Avenue.

Police said the boys were in the home when they each suffered gunshot wounds in an unspecified way.

The older boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he died.

The younger boy suffered a graze wound to his head and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.