Watch CBS News
Local News

8-year-old boy dead, 5-year-old boy hurt by gunshots in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Chris Selfridge, Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

Child under 10 shot on Chicago's South Side
Child under 10 shot on Chicago's South Side 00:26

An 8-year-old boy is dead, and a 5-year-old boy was wounded, when they both suffered gunshots in a home in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side late Thursday.

The incident happened at 5:22 p.m. at 1421 E. 71st Pl., near Dorchester Avenue.

Police said the boys were in the home when they each suffered gunshot wounds in an unspecified way.

The older boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he died.

The younger boy suffered a graze wound to his head and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.