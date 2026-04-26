Chicago man charged in fatal shooting of UPS driver on South Side last month

A man was charged in the fatal shooting of a UPS driver on the South Side last month.

Xavier Wilson, 37, of Chicago, was arrested on Friday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said Wilson allegedly shot the 36-year-old victim, identified as Michael Hunter, on March 22, in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 12:30 a.m.

According to Hunter's family, who described him as a provider and a dedicated father of three, he was shot in the head as he was talking to witnesses about his stolen car after returning from a UPS delivery run. He had been driving for the service for three years.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Monday.