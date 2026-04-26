Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged in fatal shooting of UPS driver on South Side last month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was charged in the fatal shooting of a UPS driver on the South Side last month.

Xavier Wilson, 37, of Chicago, was arrested on Friday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said Wilson allegedly shot the 36-year-old victim, identified as Michael Hunter, on March 22, in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 12:30 a.m.  

According to Hunter's family, who described him as a provider and a dedicated father of three, he was shot in the head as he was talking to witnesses about his stolen car after returning from a UPS delivery run. He had been driving for the service for three years.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Monday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue