$10K reward offered in deadly shooting of UPS driver Michael Hunter on South Side

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a USPS driver on the South Side.

Postal worker Michael Hunter was shot and killed near 80th and Hermitage over the weekend. His family said he was shot in the head as he was talking to witnesses about his stolen car after returning from a UPS delivery run.

Chicago police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Hunter's family described him as a provider and a dedicated father of three.

"I beg you, city of Chicago – see this face? He meant everything to us and we are standing behind him and we will not stop until justice is served," said his sister Tori O'Heran.

"If you know something, come forward. Please stop giving us all these stories," said his fiancé Ryan Mitchell.

Hunter had been driving for UPS for about three years. Police said the investigation is ongoing and no one is currently in custody.