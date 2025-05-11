Chicago man charged with beating 62-year-old on South Side

A Chicago man was charged with beating a 62-year-old man Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Carl Price, 27, was arrested by Chicago police officers around 11:08 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Coles Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm.

He was identified as the suspect who beat the victim with a blunt metal object in the 7400 block of South Coles Avenue five minutes prior.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time.