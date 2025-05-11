Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with beating 62-year-old on South Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
CBS Chicago

A Chicago man was charged with beating a 62-year-old man Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Carl Price, 27, was arrested by Chicago police officers around 11:08 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Coles Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm.

He was identified as the suspect who beat the victim with a blunt metal object in the 7400 block of South Coles Avenue five minutes prior.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.                                    

No additional information is available at this time.   

