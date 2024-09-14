Chicago man charged with armed robbery, home invasion, carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with committing multiple armed robberies within minutes on Chicago's Southwest Side, with one ending with an exchange of gunfire.

Kentrell Brown, 26, was arrested on Thursday just after 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of West 47th Street. He was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and three other felony counts of home invasion with a firearm, vehicular hijacking, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm.

Brown was identified as one of the suspects involved in multiple incidents.

The first happened around 1:07 a.m., in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue, where he took property at gunpoint from a 29-year-old man.

Minutes later, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6200 block of South Kolin Avenue, he took property at gunpoint from a 39-year-old woman and another 20-year-old man, then forcefully entered a residence where additional property was taken. Brown then engaged in a shootout with another person inside the residence. No one was hit by gunfire.

Then, around 1:40 a.m., in the 3300 block of West 59th Place, he took property at gunpoint from a 17-year-old boy.

In the last incident, around 2:34 a.m., a 42-year-old man had his car taken by force in the 3600 block of West 38th Street.

Brown was taken into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.