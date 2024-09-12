Two armed robberies reported 15 minutes apart on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies on Chicago's Southwest Side that were reported just 15 minutes apart.

The first robbery was reported around 1:25 a.m. in West Lawn. A man and woman were in a car near 63rd Street and Kolin Avenue when two suspects approached.

The offenders first took property from the victims and then followed the man and woman inside the house. Police said there was an exchange of gunfire inside before the suspects took off.

Officers recovered a gun inside the house.

Fifteen minutes later, a similar incident took place near 59th Place and Spaulding Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

A 17-year-old boy was getting out of his car when two men with handguns got out of a black SUV and approached him.

They asked for his belongings and then forced him into a house.

The offenders stole more items inside the house before leaving in a black SUV.

Police say no one was hurt in any of the incidents, and no arrests have been made.