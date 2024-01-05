Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with shooting woman in back of head, killing her in Roseland last year

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Roseland last summer.

Jamari Champion, 19, was arrested by Chicago police officers and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, in the 7500 block of South Stony Island in the South Shore neighborhood.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police say Champion was identified as the offender who, on July 8, shot and killed the woman in the 9600 block of South Perry Avenue. 

The victim was walking on the sidewalk around 4 a.m. when shots were fired, and she was struck in the back of the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Champion was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 2:36 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.