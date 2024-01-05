Chicago man charged with shooting woman in back of head, killing her in Roseland last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Roseland last summer.

Jamari Champion, 19, was arrested by Chicago police officers and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, in the 7500 block of South Stony Island in the South Shore neighborhood.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police say Champion was identified as the offender who, on July 8, shot and killed the woman in the 9600 block of South Perry Avenue.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk around 4 a.m. when shots were fired, and she was struck in the back of the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Champion was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was available.