Woman dies after being shot in head in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old woman was shot to death in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday morning.

Chicago police say around 4 a.m., the woman was walking on the sidewalk, in the 9600 block of South Perry Avenue, when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

The victim was struck in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on July 8, 2023 / 5:57 AM

