Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning showers, thunderstorms by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some rain later this morning into the early afternoon, then a break, then showers and the chance of thunderstorms this evening and tonight.

CBS 2

CBS 2

Part of our area is at a marginal risk (lowest) for severe storms at that time. We could see some heavy downpours.

CBS 2

Things clear up nicely on Sunday, with low humidity and more comfortable temps.

CBS 2

Stats

Normal High- 83

Friday's High- 92

Today-89

Sunrise- 5:17am

Forecast

Today- Showers later this morning until mid-afternoon. Then showers and the chance of thunderstorms this evening and tonight. A few storms could be strong or severe. High of 89.

Tonight- Showers and a thunderstorm with a low around 70.

Sunday- Mostly sunny and a high of 82.

CBS 2