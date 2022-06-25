Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning showers, thunderstorms by evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some rain later this morning into the early afternoon, then a break, then showers and the chance of thunderstorms this evening and tonight.
Part of our area is at a marginal risk (lowest) for severe storms at that time. We could see some heavy downpours.
Things clear up nicely on Sunday, with low humidity and more comfortable temps.
Stats
Normal High- 83
Friday's High- 92
Today-89
Sunrise- 5:17am
Forecast
Today- Showers later this morning until mid-afternoon. Then showers and the chance of thunderstorms this evening and tonight. A few storms could be strong or severe. High of 89.
Tonight- Showers and a thunderstorm with a low around 70.
Sunday- Mostly sunny and a high of 82.
