Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A sunny day is ahead.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the upper 80s with breezy conditions.

Temperatures climb to the 90s Thursday with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.

The next chance for storms arrive over the weekend.