Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies, highs in the 60s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The rain is done, and clouds have cleared -- things are looking up for the weekend!
Still below average today but very pleasant. Sunny skies as highs reach the lower 60s -- 50s near the lake.
Clouds increase tomorrow for Mother's Day. A warmer day with a high near 70°.
Noticeably warmer and wind next week. Highs in the 80s starting Monday and lasting through much of the week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside High: 61
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 44
TOMORROW: Clouds increase, warmer High: 67
