Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies, highs in the 60s

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The rain is done, and clouds have cleared -- things are looking up for the weekend!

Still below average today but very pleasant. Sunny skies as highs reach the lower 60s -- 50s near the lake.  

Clouds increase tomorrow for Mother's Day. A warmer day with a high near 70°.

Noticeably warmer and wind next week. Highs in the 80s starting Monday and lasting through much of the week. 

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside High: 61

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 44

TOMORROW: Clouds increase, warmer High: 67

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 7, 2022 / 6:27 AM

