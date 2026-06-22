Chicago city leaders to announces support for Department of Gun Violence Prevention in wake of violent weekend

City leaders on Monday were expected to announce new support for a dedicated Department of Gun Violence Prevention.

The move comes as the city continues to grapple with a deadly stretch of violence. Chicago police said as of Monday morning, eight people had been killed and 38 more wounded in shootings over the holiday weekend going back to 5 p.m. Thursday.

At 5:44 p.m. Thursday, a 32-year-old man was struck in a drive-by shooting near an alley in the 600 block of East 92nd Place in Chatham, and died after being shot multiple times in the abdomen.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the 8000 block of South Carpenter Street in Auburn Gresham. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

On Friday night in the 200 block of West 95th Street, a red sport-utility vehicle pulled alongside a large crowd. Two suspects from inside the vehicle began firing gunshots towards the crowd before fleeing the scene. A total of 13 victims, of ages ranging from 17 to 47, suffered gunshot wounds, with most self-transporting to local hospitals.

In the 1400 block of South Christiana Avenue North Lawndale on Saturday night, a 19-year-old man and two women, ages 18 and 19, were wounded in a shooting during a large gathering, Police said officers were already in the area when shots rang out.

In the wake of the weekend, city leaders and violence prevention advocates were set to gather at City Hall Monday morning to push for a more coordinated approach to reducing gun violence.

As community leaders and elected officials look for long-term solutions, violence prevention advocates say the people doing the work on the streets every day need continued support. The most recent research from Northwestern University found a 41% drop in violence after looking at more than 200 hotspots where Peacekeepers are stationed.

"Our day-to-day is being in hot spots where violence more likely occurs," said Jamon Crawford of the group Peacekeepers. "We are violence interrupters, and we are there to mediate a lot of situations."

President Trump also weighed in over the weekend, once again raising the possibility of federal intervention to address crime in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) released a statement saying in part, "Our community is hurting, but we will not surrender to fear."

On Monday morning, Chicago Deputy Mayor for Community Safety Emmanuel Andre and other community leaders are expected to join together to call for a dedicated Department of Gun Violence Prevention.