Chicago City Council to address settlement of lawsuits tied to corrupt former CPD sergeant

Chicago City Council to vote on settlement of lawsuit tied to former police Sgt. Ronald Watts

Chicago City Council to vote on settlement of lawsuit tied to former police Sgt. Ronald Watts

Chicago City Council to vote on settlement of lawsuit tied to former police Sgt. Ronald Watts

Alders were set to debate several pressing issues at a Chicago City Council meeting on Thursday.

The agendas for the last few City Council meetings were 70 to 80 pages long, while the agenda for the meeting on Thursday is 114 pages.

One of the most serious discussion items involves a $90 million payout to settle nearly 200 police misconduct lawsuits tied to a corrupt former police sergeant accused of framing hundreds of people on drug charges.

The City Council Finance Committee advanced the settlement last week. City attorneys told the committee that taking the lawsuits to trial would have cost the city far more — up to $500 million — to resolve the avalanche of wrongful conviction cases tied to former Sgt. Ronald Watts.

The deal will close out 176 lawsuits involving 180 wrongfully convicted people, nearly all of whom have received certificates of innocence from the courts. City lawyers said the plaintiffs spent nearly 200 years behind bars combined before they were vindicated.

Watts resigned from the force before pleading guilty in 2012 to stealing from a homeless man who posed as a drug dealer as part of an undercover FBI sting. He admitted to regularly extorting money from drug dealers, and was sentenced to 22 months in prison in 2021. He has been accused of frequently planting evidence and fabricating charges.

Dozens of men and women have said Watts and his team terrorized them in or near the former Ida B. Wells housing project in Bronzeville between 2003 and 2008. Watts and his officers have been accused of planting drugs on suspects and falsifying police reports.

Prosecutors have said Watts and the officers under his command time and again planted evidence and fabricated charges in order to further their own gun and drug trade.

Multiple affordable housing measures on agenda

Meanwhile, multiple measures related to affordable housing were also on the City Council agenda on Thursday. One ordinance up for a vote would set aside vacant lots near the Obama Presidential Center to be used for affordable housing at some point.

Residents of the nearby South Shore neighborhood have raised concerns for years that they will be priced out of their community when the Obama Center opens.

More affordable housing is also the goal of the so-called "granny flats" ordinance, which is also up for discussion Thursday.

In July, the City Council Zoning Committee advanced the proposal that would allow Chicago homeowners to build basement, attic, garage, and coach house apartments on their property without obtaining special permission from their alderperson.

The 13-7 vote in July came after supporters of the "additional dwelling unit" ordinance agreed to a number of safeguards aimed at preventing a deluge of such apartments from being built in neighborhoods where most existing housing is single-family homes.

Chicago has largely banned the construction of additional dwelling units since 1957.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has thrown his support behind the measure, arguing it will help drive down the price of housing in Chicago.

Alders to discuss ordinance that would allow dogs in restaurants

Also at the City Council on Thursday, alders will discuss an ordinance allowing dogs inside restaurants.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said he would introduce a proposal on Thursday allowing dogs inside restaurants if owners so choose.

Restaurants already are allowed to establish "dog-friendly areas" in outdoor patios, but Knudsen's proposal would allow dogs inside as well. No restaurant would be required to permit dogs inside.

Only one dog would be allowed per table, dogs must be vaccinated for rabies and kept on leash, and they couldn't be served food or table scraps, though they could be given water.

Knudsen said the ordinance is meant to help restaurants who have to turn away customers who want to bring their dogs with them.