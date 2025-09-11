City announces $90 million global settlement for wrongful convictions tied to disgraced CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts

The city of Chicago announced a $90 million global settlement for 176 police misconduct lawsuits connected to disgraced former Chicago Police Department Sergeant Ronald Watts Thursday.

City officials said the lawsuits, some of which date back to 2017, have remained open and placed a financial strain on the city by overloading the City Law Department's docket of pending cases and accruing ongoing legal costs.

The lawsuits also involve conduct by former officer Kallatt Mohammed who was federally indicted along with Watts following a joint investigation by CPD internal Affairs and the FBI. Both pled guilty and served time in federal prison.

The city said all of the plaintiffs' convictions were vacated and nearly all of the plaintiffs were granted Certificates of Innocence.

The settlement has been accepted by all plaintiffs and their legal representation, the city said, and their shares include attorneys' fees and costs. The settlement will be presented to the Chicago City Council Finance Committee for approval before being voted on by the full council.