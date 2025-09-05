Mayor Brandon Johnson picks Walter "Red" Burnett to replace his father on City Council

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Friday named Walter Redmond Burnett to fill the 27th Ward seat on the City Council vacated by his father, former Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.

"I am honored to have received this appointment. The opportunity to serve the 27th Ward is an immense privilege that I do not take lightly," the younger Burnett said in a statement. "Throughout my professional journey I've maintained a steadfast commitment to community advancement—working alongside civic leaders, private sector partners, and grassroots organizations to deliver projects that generate lasting impact and serve the public good. This foundation informs my continued commitment to ensuring our neighborhoods remain vibrant, inclusive, and positioned for sustainable success."

His appointment to the 27th Ward vacancy must be confirmed by the City Council.

Better known by his nickname, Red, the younger Burnett was picked from ten applicants, only seven of whom submitted complete applications by the mayor's deadline.

Burnett grew up in the 27th Ward, and after spending five years in New York working as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, returned to Chicago in 2022 to take a job as principal of Hannibal Valley Company, where he consults on real estate, hospitality, and entertainment projects.

Johnson said Burnett's son was the best choice for the job.

"The 27th Ward deserves a leader who is well-attuned to the challenges we face as we continue to grow and strengthen our communities," the mayor said in a statement. "Red embodies the values, resilience, and vision of the 27th Ward. With his long-standing commitment to public service, equity, and young people, I have no doubt he will be a dedicated and effective advocate of his community. I want to thank the 27th Ward Selection Committee for their recommendation and all of the candidates who answered the call by putting their names forward to serve."

The elder Burnett stepped down from his seat at the end of July, and made no secret of his desire to see his son take his place.

Johnson is planning to appoint the elder Burnett as CEO of the Chicago Housing Authority, but according to Block Club Chicago, that plan has been delayed as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development examines any potential conflicts of interest that might come up from his past City Council votes on CHA projects.

Burnett Jr. had been the dean of the City Council, having represented the 27th Ward on the West Side since 1995, and was the longest-serving African American ever on the Chicago City Council.

The video above is from a previous report.