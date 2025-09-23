Chicago alderman proposes ordinance to allow dogs in restaurants

The Chicago City Council could soon throw a bone to dog owners, by allowing restaurants to welcome patrons' pets inside.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said he will introduce a proposal on Thursday allowing dogs inside restaurants if owners so choose.

Restaurants already are allowed to establish "dog-friendly areas" in outdoor patios, but Knudsen's proposal would allow dogs inside as well. No restaurant would be required to permit dogs inside.

Only one dog would be allowed per table, dogs must be vaccinated for rabies and kept on leash, and they couldn't be served food or table scraps, though they could be given water.

Employees would not be allowed to pet dogs, and if they do, they would have to wash their hands before continuing any food service.

All furniture and flooring would have to be made of hard surfaces for easy cleaning. Restaurants also would have to post signs at entrances indicating they allow dogs.

Knudsen said the ordinance is meant to help restaurants who have to turn away customers who want to bring their dogs with them.

"I love the amount of attention it's getting, because when it gets this much attention quickly, it shows that there's a need, that people want the flexibility to bring their behaved pet into a restaurant that also wants that behaved pet to be there," he said.

Knudsen said the ordinance was inspired by a local café owner who received complaints about dogs in her shop.

"That's a real conundrum for a café, because you want the business of dog walkers who need a coffee. It's part of their morning routine. It's a really important part of your business," he said. "We could give business owners more flexibility to decide how they want to run their businesses."

The alderman said he worked with the city's Department of Public Health to draft the new guidelines in order to ensure food safety.