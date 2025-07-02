Nearly 2 million people expected to pass through Chicago airports for July 4th travel

Fourth of July travel is underway, and Chicago's airports are expecting some big crowds.

At the same time, American Airlines is ramping up operations and rolling out new technology to help make sure passengers don't miss their connections.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day at both O'Hare and Midway airports.

Between last Friday and this upcoming Monday, American Airlines will operate nearly 5,000 flights from O'Hare, that's 20 percent more than this time last year.

To help with the crowds, both United and American airlines at O'Hare are using new technology that tracks passengers who might miss their connections. If holding a flight won't disrupt the schedule, they'll wait, giving travelers a little extra time to make it.

At security, O'Hare is using facial recognition to identify international arrivals. It's called enhanced passenger processing, and it is meant to cut screening times from a minute to just 10 seconds.

You will need your Real ID to fly. If your license or ID does not have a gold star in the corner, you'll need a passport or another acceptable form of identification to travel.

A reminder, with the holiday rush and ongoing Kennedy Expressway construction, getting to O'Hare could take extra time.

Both airports are reminding people to plan ahead, whether you're parking there, taking a rideshare, or hopping on public transit.

If you are traveling and need some entertainment, there will be live entertainment at both airports. Check out the live music at Midway on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at O'Hare on Thursday and Monday.

Can I get on a plane without a Real ID?

Travelers will not be kicked off their flight if they don't have a Real ID.

The Transportation Security Administration said if you don't have a Real ID or passport, you can still fly but you will have to submit to a more intense identity verification process that involves collecting personal information like your name and current address to confirm your identity.

Once your identity is confirmed, you will then have to go through enhanced screening at TSA checkpoints.

Other compliant forms of ID include a military identification card or a Trusted Traveler card from a program like Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI or FAST. A full list of acceptable IDs can be found on the TSA website.

If you don't have acceptable ID, won't cooperate with additional identity verification, or your identity can't be confirmed, you will not be able to enter a security checkpoint.

If your ID is non-compliant, you may also be pulled out to a separate area to complete your screening process.