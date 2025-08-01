Chicago Air Quality Alert continues Friday amid Lollapalooza, festivals from Canada wildfire smoke

Chicago air quality remains poor Friday thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke. An Air Quality Alert remains in place as events including Lollapalooza and Fiesta del Sol enter their second day.

Anyone heading to outdoor events today should be aware that, as far as temperatures go, it will feel about the same as Thursday, but it will be hazy and the air quality will be worse.

As of Friday, Chicago is in the top five for the worst air quality index of any major city in the world. On Thursday, for a time, it had the worst air quality in the entire world.

The public is advised to take precautions, especially those sensitive to polluted conditions, by limiting their time outside and keeping windows and doors closed.

If you're headed to Lolla, Fiesta del Sol or other outdoor events, Dr. Justin Fiala of Northwestern Medicine recommends adding a mask to your to-go kit.

"What we would recommend to people ultimately is that if they're trying to limit the time they might be outdoors or if they're going to be outdoors for longer periods of time, consider things like N95 or KN95 masks, which are made to filter out 95 percent of these really small particles," he said.

The Air Quality Alert will remain in effect through Friday night and expires at midnight.

Organizers at Lollapalooza said they have six medical tents inside the park to help if anyone needs medical assistance.