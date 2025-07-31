Lollapalooza 2025 kicks off in Grant Park with Tyler the Creator and Luke Combs headlining

Hundreds of thousands of music fans of all genres will pack Grant Park for Lollapalooza 2025, which starts Thursday.

Street closures, security checkpoints and a massive police presence are in place ahead of Lolla's first day. City leaders want this to be a safe weekend, and are urging festivalgoers to plan ahead and stay alert.

The city's largest music festival takes over Grant Park through Sunday. More than 170 artists are playing across eight stages. People travel from all over the country to attend Lollapalooza, which regularly draws over 100,000 people to Chicago's downtown for each day.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said public safety is the city's first priority, with street closures, bag policies and drone restrictions now in effect.

The festival grounds stretch from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Extensive street closures you should expect long delays if you're driving downtown.

Believe it or not, festivalgoers were lined up outside the gates as early as 5 a.m. in hopes of security a spot close to their preferred stage.

"My friend and I, we got here at 1 a.m.," said Lane Nevers, who traveled from Ohio. "We're very particular about, like, being first because you never know what's gonna happen. And yeah, we brought our tent because it was and we shot up, like, shower liners so we wouldn't get wet."

For those heading to the festival now, know the bag policy only allows clear bags inside the festival. Everyone entering will also have to go through airport-style security.

Big names hitting the stage Thursday night include Tyler the Creator and Luke Combs.

Gates open at 11 a.m.