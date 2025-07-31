Poor air quality in Chicago area from Canadian wildfires, creating unhealthy conditions for all

The hazy skies in the Chicago area are the visible sign of the poor air quality Thursday as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into our area.

Behind the cold front that finally brought temperatures down from the suffocating heat and humidity that have enveloped the Chicago area for the last few weeks, hazy and smoky skies have filtered back in.

The Canadian wildfire smoke has traveled down to the surface, creating unhealthy air quality for everyone, and especially for people with health conditions or who are very young or elderly. Visibility is also poor, as low as two miles in some area.

The worst of the visibility and air quality reported so far Thursday are in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

The wildfire smoke is expected to linger Thursday night and into Friday. At times you may even be able to smell the smoke in the air.

All groups, especially sensitive groups, should limit their time outdoors Thursday, and keep windows and doors closed in these conditions.

The air quality will improve slightly Friday, from unhealthy for all to just unhealthy for sensitive groups.